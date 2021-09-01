Man Dead, Woman Injured By Road After Fight With Former Partners

Police have detained two people in this connection. Representational

A man was found battered to death on a footpath near a tea stall in the Muhana police station area in Jaipur today. A woman he was in a relationship with was found injured by his side, Muhana police station's SHO said.

Two men, one of them the woman's former husband and another her lover, are the main accused, the SHO said. "Basanti Devi (40) came to Jaipur from Jharkhand a few years ago along with her minor son," said the SHO.

"She was living here with Kanhaiya Lal Raigar with whom she has three kids. Later, she entered into a relationship with another man Mukesh with whom she was living presently," the SHO said, adding that she has two children from this relationship.

For some time, she was in another relationship with one Mohnya Dhakad.

Last night, they all gathered and drank liquor at an open place in Muhana area, police said. A fight broke out and Kanhaiya and Mukesh allegedly hit Mohnya with stones and he died.

They also allegedly hit Basanti and she received critical injuries, the SHO said.

The priest of a temple spotted the man and woman lying near the tea stall early this morning and informed the police.

"They were rushed to a hospital where Mohnya was declared dead and the woman is being treated," he said.

The police have detained Kanhaiya and a woman, with whom he is in a relationship, the SHO said, adding that Mukesh is on the run.