Man, Daughter Killed After Bike Collides With Truck In Maharashtra: Cops

A man and his three-year-old daughter were killed on Thursday after their motorcycle collided with a container truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district, the unfortunate incident taking place when the unwell child was being taken to a doctor for a check-up, a police official said.

The incident took place shortly after noon in Padgha area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) Anmol Mittal told PTI.

"Saheem Maqbool Khot, a resident of Borivali in Padgha, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife and three-year-old daughter when the accident took place. Khot attempted to change lanes and tried to manoeuvre his two-wheeler between a container truck and an autorickshaw. In the process, his two-wheeler collided with the container truck," Mittal said.

"Khot died on the spot, while his three-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries shortly after. His wife, who was riding pillion, sustained critical injuries and is battling for life in a hospital in Thane. A kin has said the child was unwell and the family was on its way to a doctor to get her checked when the accident took place," he added.

