Man, Daughter Killed After Bike Collides With Truck In Maharashtra: Cops

The man died on the spot, while his daughter succumbed to injuries shortly after (Representational)
  • Man and his three-year-old daughter died in a motorcycle-container truck collision in Bhiwandi
  • The accident occurred in Padgha area, Thane district, shortly after noon on Thursday
  • The man was Saheem Maqbool Khot, travelling with his wife and daughter on a two-wheeler
Thane:

A man and his three-year-old daughter were killed on Thursday after their motorcycle collided with a container truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district, the unfortunate incident taking place when the unwell child was being taken to a doctor for a check-up, a police official said.

The incident took place shortly after noon in Padgha area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) Anmol Mittal told PTI.

"Saheem Maqbool Khot, a resident of Borivali in Padgha, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife and three-year-old daughter when the accident took place. Khot attempted to change lanes and tried to manoeuvre his two-wheeler between a container truck and an autorickshaw. In the process, his two-wheeler collided with the container truck," Mittal said.

"Khot died on the spot, while his three-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries shortly after. His wife, who was riding pillion, sustained critical injuries and is battling for life in a hospital in Thane. A kin has said the child was unwell and the family was on its way to a doctor to get her checked when the accident took place," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

