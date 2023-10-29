Man Crushed To Death Performing Tractor Stunt During Punjab Sports Fair

The man lost his balance and came under the tractor wheels during the stunt.

A 29-year-old man was crushed to death while performing a high-risk stunt during a rural sports fair in Punjab's Gurdaspur, showed a chilling video.

Sukhmandeep Singh died on Saturday while performing the stunt in Sarchur village under the Fatehgarh Churiyan constituency of the district, according to officials.



The incident happened when Sukhmandeep tried to climb onto the tractor by placing his feet on one of the tyres, said an eyewitness.

While trying to climb onto the vehicle, standing on two of its wheels and its engine revving, his other feet got dragged in the mud and he fell. He was then crushed under the tyres of the tractor, they said.