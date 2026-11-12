Man Chases Father's Killer, Murders Him With Axe In Jaipur After 7 Years

A man was hacked to death by axe in an act of revenge stemming from a seven-year-old case in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The accused is the son of a man who was allegedly killed by the victim years ago. He carried out the attack to take revenge for his father's death. The incident occurred in Jagdamba Nagar area over personal enmity between the two sides.

According to the police, Vijay Bajiya, who has a crimnal record, had allegedly murdered Kailash at a liquor shop in 2019. He was arrested and sent to jail in connection with that case. However, since his release, Kailash's son, Hanish, allegedly attempted multiple attacks on Vijay.

Police were already investigating these cases when on Wednesday, Hanish and Vijay had a confrontation. Following this, Hanish and his three accomplices, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Dinesh and Kamlesh, devised a plan to kill Vijay.

Police stated that Hanish and his associates had been tailing Vijay in a 'Camper' van since around 3:00 pm. At approximately 7:15 pm, as Vijay was leaving for his home in Kalwar, the assailants rammed the van into his car. As Vijay's car stopped, he attempted to flee the scene.

However, Hanish chased him down while wielding an axe, attacked him and killed him. The attack so brutal tha the axe stuck in Vijay's skull. The accused then fled the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Prashant Kiran stated that the police were informed of the incident around 8:00 pm.

A local police team arrived at the scene and examined video footage captured by bystanders as well as CCTV recordings. Based on this evidence, they identified the registration number of the 'Camper' vehicle.

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The cops received information about their whereabouts at 4:00 am. The officials later intercepted and caught them. The vehicle has also been seized.

Police said that three of the four accused have no prior criminal records, suggesting that the motive was indeed a long-standing personal vendetta. During interrogation, they confessed that, seeing no other way out, they had decided to surrender and were heading toward the police station when they were caught and arrested.

Reports indicate that the homes of Vijay and Kailash are located about 500 metres apart. The two families once lived together, but a dispute arose between them.

Subsequently, Kailash allegedly attempted to kill Vijay. Later, in 2019, Vijay murdered Kailash. Ever since then, Kailash's family had been seeking revenge.

The entire operation was carried out under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj and Kardhani Station House Officer (SHO) Sawai Singh.