Man Caught Raping Stray Dog In Karnataka, Arrested

Police are considering lodging a suo motu case. (Representational)

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a man raped a stray dog in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Saturday.

Police said that the public noticed the man indulging in the unnatural act with the stray dog on the Sathanur road near Channapatna town. The people thrashed the man and handed him over to the police.

Police said that the dog was tied and the accused was caught red-handed while raping the dog.

The accused has been arrested, police said.

The police stated that the accused has been identified as Basava and police are questioning him, adding that they are yet to book a case as the people who handed him over to them refused to lodge a complaint.

The incident has created outrage among animal lovers and police are considering lodging a suo motu case.

Recently, a youth was booked with an FIR for trying to rape a stray dog in an inebriated state in Chikkamagaluru district. The incident had taken place in the limits of Jayapura police station.

The acts of the youth to behave in a vulgar manner with the street dogs were recorded on the CCTV. The police had taken up the case following a video of the incident going viral on social media.

In yet another shocking case of animal cruelty, a man in Shirva in Udupi district was charged with dragging a dog over more than six kilometres by tying it behind his scooter.

The incident had occurred in full public view and a police complaint was lodged by an organisation dedicated to the service of animals. The police investigated the case and arrested the accused as he was riding without a helmet.

The accused was identified as Abdul Khader. The police had registered a case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 325 for mischief by killing or maiming the animal. He was also booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

