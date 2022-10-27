Man Burnt To Death In Jharkhand Gas Tanker Explosion, 4 Others Injured

The identity of the driver could not be ascertained, police said.

One person was killed and four others were injured as a gas tanker overturned after hitting a bus that was parked on the roadside in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday afternoon, following which it exploded and caught fire, police said.

The accident happened on State Highway 17 in Dhavatand area when the tanker was on the way to Hansdiha, Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra told PTI.

"The driver of the tanker was charred to death while four others, including a child, were injured due to the fire," Mr Lakra said.

After the tanker exploded, it caught fire that ravaged at least three buses that were parked one after the other. Several trees were also burnt, police said.

The tanker was destroyed in the fire and its registration number and other details could not be ascertained, he said.

"There was an explosion after the tanker overturned. Three buses that were parked nearby and several trees also caught fire," police inspector of Hansdiha Naval Kishore Singh said.

The identity of the driver could not be ascertained, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)