Man Breaks Into Pak Woman Seema Haider's Home, Claims She Did 'Black Magic'

Police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into Seema Haider's house here on Saturday, officials said. He claimed that she had done "black magic" on him.

Police identified the accused as Tejas, a resident of Surender Nagar in Gujarat.

They said that Tejas seemed "mentally disturbed" and tried to enter Seema's residence around 7 pm. "He hails from Gujarat and took a general coach ticket of a train from Gujarat to New Delhi. From New Delhi Railway station he reached the village by bus. He has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone," Sujeet Updhyay, Incharge at Rabupura Kotwali told PTI.

Tejas was arrested, he said.

"During integration, he told police that Seema has done black magic on him," Upadhyay said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Haider, 32, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, took her children and left home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal. She captured headlines that July when Indian authorities found her living with Sachin Meena, 27, whom she now claims to have married, in the Greater Noida area.

She has four children from her Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider and a daughter with Sachin.

