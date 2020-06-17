Man Beats Wife To Death For Mangoes In Odisha: Police

Police said an investigation is in progress (Representational)

A drunken man allegedly beat his wife to death for being unable to serve him mangoes in Bhadrak district of Odisha, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Jalamunda village on Monday after the accused Kartik Jena returned home late at night in an inebriated condition and asked his wife to give him mangoes to eat, police said.

When his wife told him that their children had eaten all the mangoes, the man picked up a bamboo plank and started hitting her.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to their house and found the woman lying unconscious.

She was rushed to Dhamnagar hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kailash Chandra Parida said, Jena was arrested on Tuesday and an investigation is in progress.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

