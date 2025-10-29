Ex-Maoist With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Now A Security Guard At Odisha Blood Bank

Dhananjoy Gope (alias Sudhir), a former Maoist from Odisha's Malkangiri district, traded his gun for a uniform six years back.

Carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, Dhananjoy surrendered before the Koraput police in February 2019 after 14-15 years of activity.

He was a Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of the Gumma area committee and an active member of the Kalimela area in 2009.

His criminal involvement included multiple high-profile cases of murder and arson.

The red rebel laid down his arms before South-Western Range DIG Himanshu Lal.

He now serves as a security guard at the Malkangiri Blood Bank, providing security to the very community he once opposed.

His journey mirrors that of Rama Madkami (alias Dinesh), another ex-Maoist from the Balimela area who surrendered in 2015 and now holds a similar security position at the Malkangiri Hospital.

Dinesh was an active member of the Malkangiri Koraput Border Division (MKBD).

Both men expressed their deep satisfaction with their new lives in the mainstream and called on current cadres to surrender and join them.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)