In Numbers: How India Is Closing In On A Maoist-Free Future

India's decades-long battle against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) is nearing its end. The Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament on Tuesday that Maoist-affected districts have fallen from 126 in 2014 to just 11 in 2025, with only three still classified as "most affected."

Twenty-seven more remain under watch as "Legacy & Thrust Districts."



Violence is at a multi-decade low:

Incidents down 89% from the 2010 peak

Deaths down 91%

Civilian fatalities fell from 222 in 2014 to 61 in 2025

Security force deaths dropped from 88 to 32

The Centre now aims to make India Maoist-free by March 31, 2026.

Surrenders Surge, Arrests Decline

On Wednesday, 11 CPI (Maoist) commanders and cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 82 lakh surrendered before Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra in the presence of Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Rashmi Shukla. In 2025 alone, 2,167 cadres surrendered, more than double the 942 arrests.

Between 2023-25, surrenders (3,424) outpaced arrests (2,956) -- a reversal of earlier years when arrests dominated. This trend signals cadre demoralisation, resource scarcity, and shrinking recruitment pipelines.

The Turnaround: Policy, Force, and Development

The 2015 National Policy and Action Plan drove the shift through a three-pronged strategy:

Security Push

656 fortified police stations built

377 new camps in six years

Rs 3,523 crore released for operations and rehab

Rs 1,757 crore under Special Infrastructure Scheme

Financial choke points targeted to cut Maoist funding

Development Drive

14,978 km roads, and 9,050 telecom towers in LWE districts

46 ITIs, 49 skill centres, and 179 Eklavya schools

6,025 post offices, 1,804 bank branches, and 1,321 ATMs

Rs 3,848 crore under Special Central Assistance for critical gaps

Rehabilitation Package

Rs 5 lakh for senior cadres, Rs 2.5 lakh for others

Rs 10,000 monthly stipend for three years

Vocational training

Endgame: March 2026

With violence at historic lows and surrenders at record highs, the Centre says a maoist-free India is within reach.