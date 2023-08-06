Man Arrested With Bullets At Bihar Airport

Police are probing the matter from every angle. (Representational)

A middle-aged man was held after he was caught with three live cartridges at Darbhanga airport in Bihar, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Vishnu Thakur, a resident of Bihar's Saharsa.

"Three live cartridges of 7.62 bore were recovered from the bag of a passenger during baggage screening at Darbhanga airport on Thursday," said officials.

Police added that an atmosphere of panic spread among the security personnel at the airport after word of the bullets were discovered.

As per specific information, Vishnu Thakur had come with his wife and brother-in-law to catch a flight to Delhi.

After receiving the information, Sadar SDPO Amit Kumar reached the Sadar police station and interrogated Vishnu Thakur.

During interrogation, he told the police that he was going to undergo surgery at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on August 4.

Officials added that the suspect has not been able to provide any concrete information regarding the cartridges.

Sadar SDPO Amit Kumar stated that "The age of the passenger, his illness and the presence of his middle-aged wife, prima facie make it unlikely that he carried the cartridges intentionally."

However, the police are probing the matter from every angle, an FIR is also being registered regarding the recovered cartridges, said officials.

Last year in December, Mohammad Kalamuddin, a resident of Dhaka under the Dhaka police station area of ​​Motihari district, was arrested at Darbhanga airport with a magazine and three live cartridges.

Kalamuddin had come to Darbhanga from Motihari to go to Mumbai. He was arrested with a magazine and three Zilla cartridges of 9 mm.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)