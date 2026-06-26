Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl UP's Meerut: Cops

Police in Meerut have arrested an accused wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in the Sadar Bazar area of Meerut.

According to the police, the complainant in his complaint on June 22 alleged that Sandeep Kushwaha, 29, who lived on the third floor of his building, had committed an objectionable act with his eight-year-old daughter.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Sadar Bazar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

During an investigation, the police arrested Kushwaha on Friday.

According to the police, the accused is originally from Gorakhpur district and was currently residing in Somnath Enclave, Meerut.

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