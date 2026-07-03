Social Media Influencer Stabbed To Death By Husband Over Property Dispute In UP

A 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband following a dispute over a property in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday, police said.

The accused allegedly attempted suicide after the attack by stabbing himself and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The incident took place in Harra town under the Sarurpur police station area. The deceased was identified as Nisha Chauhan, who was active on social media and worked as a beautician.

Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar said police received information about the murder on Friday morning and rushed to the spot along with senior officers. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene.

Preliminary investigation and evidence collected from the spot suggest that an argument broke out between Nisha and her husband, Pradeep, following which he allegedly stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her death, Kumar said.

The couple's 17-year-old child sustained minor injuries while trying to intervene, police said.

Station House Officer Gaurav Singh said the dispute was allegedly related to the ownership of a plot of land, with both husband and wife wanting it to be registered in their respective names.

After allegedly attacking his wife, Pradeep stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt. He was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

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