Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Promising Marriage In Delhi: Cops

A man has been arrested after a 28-year-old woman accused him of raping her on the promise of marrying her, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sundar Yadav, resident of Farooq Nagar, Gurgaon, they said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after the woman approached the officials at Hari Nagar police station in West Delhi, police said.

In her written complaint, the woman stated that she met Sundar Yadav almost four months ago and both started talking to each other over phone. The accused even insisted her to meet him, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, the accused took her to a hotel in Subhash Nagar and raped her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that according to the woman's statement and medico-legal case, an FIR was registered at Hari Nagar police station under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. After that a raid was conducted at Farooq Nagar, Gurgaon, Haryana and the accused was arrested.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in a relationship with the victim. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP said.

