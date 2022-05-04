Man Arrested For Raping, Impregnating Differently-Abled Woman In Jaipur

Police said that the accused was a friend of the victim's father. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 27-year-old differently-abled woman in the Jaisinghpura Khor area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Dharmendra Soni, was known to the victim's family, police said.

According to Jaisinghpura Khor police station SHO Satyapal Yadav, the incident came to the fore when the woman's family members took her to a doctor following a complaint of stomach ache.

It was then the doctor informed the family that the woman was five-month pregnant, Yadav said, adding that the woman then shared her ordeal with the family who registered an FIR.

A case was registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, the SHO said.

On Wednesday, the accused was produced in a court that sent him to jail, police said.

