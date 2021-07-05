Man Arrested For Raping 3-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The man was charged under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Monday.

The accused was arrested by the police a few hours after the crime, they said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Kumar Mishra.

He said the three-year-old victim was sleeping with her grandparents in the verandah of her house.

Her grandmother woke up at around 12.30 am on Monday and found the girl missing and raised an alarm, the SP said.

Mr Mishra said the victim's family members launched a frantic search for the child and after sometime they found her crying near a crematorium on outskirts of the village.

The family informed the police at about 2.30 am and they immediately swung into action and formed three teams to catch the accused, he said.

The police rounded up 3 to 4 suspects and interrogated them, Mr Mishra said.

A 20-year-old man residing in the same village admitted to the crime during the interrogation and was arrested, he said.

He was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation was underway, Mr Mishra said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)