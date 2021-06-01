Man Arrested For Creating Woman's Fake Facebook Profile: Delhi Police

The accused was arrested on Sunday, said the police. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man from Telangana for allegedly creating a woman's fake Facebook profile and uploading objectionable photos of her on the social media platform, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Nazim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muradabad district earlier lived in the national capital's Rohini area but later shifted to Telangana where he works as a barber. The woman lives with her family in Rohini, they said The woman's elder brother recently came across her fake profile on Facebook and lodged a complaint at Aman Vihar police station, the police said.

The woman's brother alleged that Nazim, who earlier lived near their house, had befriended his sister and created her fake Facebook profile where he uploaded her objectionable pictures, they said.

According to the complainant, when he confronted his sister about the photos, she told him that Nazim took these pictures a few years ago when she was about 14 years old, they added.

During investigation, the location of the accused was traced near Hyderabad. A police team that was sent there managed to locate him in Tandur township in Telangana's Vikarabad district, about 150 km from Hyderabad, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and brought to Delhi after obtaining transit remand from the concerned court, he said.

The police said Facebook has also been asked to share information about the woman's fake profile.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 C (voyeurism), 354 D (stalking), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act, they said.

