Man Arrested For Cheating 600 People Of Rs 60 Crore In UP: Cops

The STF said it made the arrest following a probe into complaints by several people.(Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly duping over 600 people of around Rs 60 crore on the promise of a 60 percent return on their investments.

The Special Task Force of the UP police said it arrested the racket's mastermind, Hari Om Yadav, from Chandpur village in Sultanpur Road in Lucknow under Gosaiganj police station at around 5 am.

The police also confiscated three mobile phones, five cheque books, one passbook, an Aadhaar card, a laptop and Rs 700 cash from the accused, the STF said in a statement.

The STF said it made the arrest following a probe into complaints by several people that they have been duped of their money on the promise of 60 percent returns on their investments.

During the probe, it transpired that the racket was being run through a multi-level marketing mechanism, with Hari Om Yadav, doubling as CMDs of Alaska Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Alaska Commodities and Alaska Enterprises and duping around 600 persons for Rs 60 crore.

A case was registered in this connection at Gosaiganj police station under various sections of the IPC, and as many as nine members of the gang were arrested earlier on September 15, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)