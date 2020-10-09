Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Three Girls In Gujarat's Vadodara: Police

The police have started an investigation into the case. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping three girls in Gujarat's Vadodara, the police said.

The incident came to light when one of the girls started crying during a class on sexual harassment and informed her teacher of the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhdheersinh Zala said: "The incident came into light when one of the girls narrated her ordeal to her teacher while getting lessons on 'good touch, bad touch'."

The police were informed and the accused, identified as Rajnikant Mahto, was arrested. He confessed to having committed the crime against two other girls too. the police said.

The man used to lure the girls to his house by offering sweets and chocolates, the police said.

"The man would call girls to his home on the pretext of giving them chocolates and sexually assault them," the official added.

The police have started an investigation into the case.