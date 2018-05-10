Man Allegedly Tied To Tree, Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In UP The deceased, identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Korauta village, was called by the family members of the girl to meet them. When he reached, they allegedly thrashed him and threw him on the roadside in an unconscious state, they said.

A 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by the family members of a girl with whom he had a love affair in Sambhaipur village, police said.



The deceased, identified as Mohit Kumar, a resident of Korauta village, was called by the family members of the girl to meet them. When he reached, they allegedly thrashed him and threw him on the roadside in an unconscious state, they said.



The passersby informed the parents of the man, who reached the spot and admitted him to the BHU Trauma Centre. The man later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.



When the family members of the man went to register an FIR at the Lohta police station, the station officer did not register the case saying the matter pertained to another police station, where the incident occurred.



A large number of people sat on a 'dharna' demanding an FIR and the immediate arrest of the accused. Later, on the instruction of the SP (rural), a case was registered at the Jansa police station, following which the supporters ended their 'dharna', police said.



A named FIR was registered against three persons in which the father and the brother of the girl were arrested from their house, they said, adding that further probe was on in the matter.



