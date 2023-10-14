UP Man Kills Elder Brother During Argument While Drinking Alcohol

Police have registered a case of murder and arrested Gajraj. (Representational)

A man killed his elder brother by hitting him on the head with a wooden stick after an argument while drinking alcohol in Dhampur area in UP, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (CO) Bharat Sonkar said Santosh Devi of Milak Takhwali village under the Dhampur police station area complained there was a fight between her husband Satpal Singh, 45, and brother-in-law Gajraj while drinking alcohol. During this, Gajraj hit Satpal on the head with a wooden stick, which resulted in his death.

Police have registered a case of murder and arrested Gajraj.

According to the CO, Gajraj told police he had an argument with his brother Satpal while drinking alcohol. During this, he killed Satpal by hitting him with a stick and threw his body at a short distance from the house.

