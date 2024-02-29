Man Thrashed Dog And Locked It Up In Room In UP, Arrested After Video Surfaces

Kuldeep was beating a dog after locking him in a room.

A man was arrested for allegedly locking up a dog in a room in the Deoband area and thrashing it, police said on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing a man hitting a dog badly, Additional SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said. A police team has rescued the dog and arrested the accused, he said.

During the probe it was found that the accused is used to beating dogs frequently, police said.

Mr Jain said that police received information on Wednesday that accused Kuldeep was beating a dog after locking him in a room.

The injured dog has been admitted to the hospital. The accused has been booked under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the officer said.

