UP-Based Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband Bans Entry Of Women

Uttar Pradesh-based Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom in Deoband, has prohibited the entry of women on its campus.

Officials said today that the decision was taken because women used to come and make videos for social media, due to which the studies of the students were getting affected.

After watching the videos on social media, complaints were received from Muslims all over the country.

Mohtamim (administrator) Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani confirmed the ban for all women and the reasons for the same.

"Darul Uloom is an Islamic seminary and such acts are not acceptable in any school, " he said.

"Not only this, a new session of education has started in Darul Uloom. Due to overcrowding, students' studies were also getting affected. We received several complaints in this regard," Mr Nomani said.



