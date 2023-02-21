Darul Uloom Deoband Bans Shaving Beard, Student Doing So Will Be Expelled: Report

Darul Uloom Deoband has issued an order banning its students from shaving beards.

Darul Uloom Deoband's Maulana Hussain Ahmed said in the order on Monday that no student studying in the institution shall be allowed to shave their beards.

"If he does so, he will be expelled. Apart from this, admission will not be given to the students coming for admission in the institution after cutting their beards," the institution said.

Earlier on February 6, four students were expelled for shaving their beards, sources at the institute told Press Trust of India.

They said Darul Uloom Deoband had issued a fatwa three years ago that cutting a beard is 'haram' (unacceptable) in Islam.

When contacted, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a senior All India Muslim Personal Law Board member and the Shahar Qazi of Lucknow, told news agency PTI, "Rasool Allah Muhammad used to keep a beard, so keeping a beard is 'Sunnah' (practice) in Islam. If a person has a beard once and later removes it, then that person will be considered guilty."



