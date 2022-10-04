Bengaluru Cops To File Case Against Men Seen Mercilessly Thrashing A Dog

According to the police, the owner will soon file an official complaint.

Bengaluru cops will file a case against the men who were seen mercilessly thrashing a dog in a viral video. The horrific video of the incident shows two men brutally flogging a chained dog with thick wooden sticks. One of the men also pushed the person recording the video when they tried to intervene.

The two men continued hitting the dog, who lay on the ground wailing in pain, and walked away while the family of the dog's owner tried to confront them.

The men assaulted the pet dog on Monday night because it had barked at them. The owner of the dog has admitted the injured animal to a veterinary hospital.

According to the police, the owner will soon file an official complaint.

The incident was reported in the Manjunatha Layout in East Bengaluru, which comes under KR Puram Police Station.