Man Allegedly Earns Rs 1,200 Posing As Ticket Examiner At Patna Junction, Stunt Sparks Outrage

A social media stunt at Patna Junction has sparked widespread outrage after a young content creator allegedly posed as a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and collected money from passengers without valid tickets. The individual, identified as Shivam Gupta, reportedly dressed in a convincing TTE uniform that included a white shirt, black coat, trousers, and a fake identification card. According to a video shared on social media, the stunt was designed as an experiment to see how much money could be earned by impersonating a railway official.

The footage shows Gupta approaching passengers at the busy railway station and asking to see their tickets. While some travellers were carrying valid tickets, others were not. He then allegedly demanded around Rs 500 from passengers who were unable to produce a valid ticket during the interaction.

In the video, Gupta claimed he managed to collect Rs 1,200 within just 30 minutes before ending the experiment. What has particularly alarmed viewers is that the entire stunt was carried out in one of Bihar's busiest railway stations without any intervention from railway staff or security personnel.

"This isn't a prank, it's impersonation of a public servant and a serious security concern. Such stunts can mislead passengers, undermine trust, and create risks at busy railway stations," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The incident has triggered concerns about security and oversight at railway stations, with many social media users questioning how an individual could impersonate a railway official so easily and interact with passengers unchecked. Many argued that the episode exposed serious vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited for more harmful purposes.

Internet users called for strict action against the content creator, arguing that the stunt went beyond a harmless prank and amounted to impersonation of a public official, while others urged authorities to make an example of the case to discourage similar attempts for social media attention.

One user wrote, "Indian Railways and the Railway Security Department are requested to catch this as soon as possible and take strict action against it. This is very wrong as per the Railway Act." Another said, "This boy has no idea how serious a mistake he's making. If he ends up booked under the Railway Act, he could find himself behind bars for a long time. One reckless act can have consequences far bigger than he imagines."

The matter also caught the attention of railway authorities. Responding to the viral clip, the official X account of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Danapur, stated that corrective action was being initiated and sought further details regarding the incident.