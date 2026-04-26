Man, 67, Barges Into Women's Hostel, Rapes MBA Student In Odisha Shocker

A 67-year-old grocery shopkeeper barged into a women's hostel adjacent to his shop and allegedly raped an MBA student in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Deepak Pradhan.

Pradhan runs a grocery shop in the city's Gangapada area. On April 24, he allegedly raped the MBA student, a native of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

The survivor approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Info Valley Police Station.

The police have sent the survivor for a medical examination. They are probing how an outsider gained entry into the women's hostel.

After interrogation, the accused will be placed under judicial custody, the police said.

The incident came days after an IRS Officer's daughter, an IIT Delhi graduate, was raped and murdered by her family's former domestic help.

The accused, named Rahul Meena, gained entry into the 22-year-old's Delhi house using a spare key and allegedly thrashed her with a blunt object before raping her. He later strangled her using a phone charger cord.

The woman's parents had gone to their gym session when the incident took place.

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Meena told the police that he had gone to the house with the intention of burglary. He claimed he wouldn't have assaulted her had she given him money.

Hours before the murder, the man had allegedly raped his friend's wife in Rajasthan's Alwar.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)