Odisha 10th Result 2026 Today At 4 PM: Steps To Download, Login Details

Odisha 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is all set to announce the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) examination 2026 result today at 4 pm. Odisha board Class 10 students can download their marksheets from the official websites of the board, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.ic.in from 6 pm onwards.

Steps To Download BSE 10th Marksheet

Follow the steps given below to access BSE Odisha 10th marksheets.

Visit the official website of BSE: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.ic.in On the homepage, click on the link titled 'Annual Examination Result 2026' Enter the login details such as roll number and registration number The BSE Odisha Class 10 marksheet will appear on the screen

Students can download the result PDF and verify the details mentioned on it carefully.

Login Details Required

As soon as the result link becomes active, BSE Class 10th candidates will be required to enter their student details on the result download window. It is advisable to keep the following credentials ready:

Candidate's roll number

Candidates registration number

Check the image of the login window below, based on previous records.

With websites often becoming unresponsive on result day due to heavy traffic, students are advised to stay calm and use alternate methods and facilities offered by the board to check their result.

For more details, check - Odisha AHSC 10th Result 2026 LIVE: BSE Madhyama Scorecard Out Today At 4 PM

Last year, the Odisha board announced the AHSC Class 10th result on May 2 at 4 pm. For regular students, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.93 per cent.