Odisha 10th Result Out: 95.33% Students Pass, Official Websites, Marksheet Download Link Here

Odisha 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the Odisha 10th Result 2026 today, May 2, 2026, at 4 pm. The overall passing percentage has been recorded at 95.33 per cent .Students can check their marks online from 6 pm onwards through the official websites using their roll number and date of birth.

The Odisha Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 19 to March 02, 2026 across the state. A total of 5,61,979 students appeared for the board exams, of which 5,19,281 passed.

Odisha 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Download Result

Direct Link To Check Odisha 10th Marksheet

Second Direct Link To Download Odisha 10th Marksheet

How to Check Odisha 10th Result 2026?

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results" section and then on "Madhyama 10th results 2026".

Enter your roll number, name, email id and mobile number.

Click on "Go" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your marksheet for future reference.

School heads can download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the official website from 7 pm onwards. The TR will help schools to apply for Supplementary HSC Examination 2026 on behalf of their students.

To pass the Odisha Class 10 board exam, students must secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate.