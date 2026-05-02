Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Odisha Class 10 Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has declared the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Class 10th result 2026 today at 4 pm in a press conference. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.33 per cent this year.

It is important to note that the scorecards will be published online on the official portals of the board from 6 pm onwards. Candidates must keep their login credentials, such as roll number and registration number ready to access their BSE Odisha 10th marksheet.

Direct Link To Download Scorecard

The Odisha board has released the BSE 10th result 2026 on the following official portals:

bseodisha.ac.in

bseodisha.nic.in

The scorecard download link will be activated from 6 pm onwards.

No Internet Facility? Use This Instead

Candidates facing internet issues, can use the SMS facility to check their BSE Class 10th result 2026. Type OR10<Roll Number>and send it to 5676750 to get your scorecards on your mobile phone.

To pass the Odisha Class 10 board exam, students must secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject and at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate.

School authorities can download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the official website from 7 pm onwards. The TR will help schools to apply for Supplementary HSC Examination 2026 on behalf of their students.