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BSE Odisha 10th Result Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama results today, May 2, 2026 for over 5 lakh students. The scorecard download link will be activated at 6 pm, while details such as the overall pass percentage and topper list are likely to be shared earlier at 4 pm.

Once declared, students can access and download their marksheets from the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The online marksheet will be provisional. Original marksheets and certificates will be issued later through respective schools.

Minimum passing marks

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the Odisha Class 10 exams. Those who do not meet the requirement will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams.

As per the marking scheme, theory exams carried 80 per cent weightage, while practicals accounted for the remaining 20 per  cent.

How To Check Odisha Class 10 result?

To download the scorecard, students should visit bseodisha.ac.in and click on the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 link on the homepage. After entering their roll number and registration number, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students can then download and print their marksheet.

The Odisha Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 19 to March 2, 2026, with 5,61,979 students appearing across the state.

Here Are The Latest Updates On BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026:

May 02, 2026 09:15 (IST)
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BSE Odisha 10th Result LIVE: Carefully Check All Details On Scorecard

All the information mentioned is important for future admissions and documentation. Students should carefully check all the details, and if any error is found, they should report it to their school authorities or the board immediately.

May 02, 2026 08:48 (IST)
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Odisha AHSC 10th Result LIVE: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

The scorecard will include important details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass or fail status

May 02, 2026 08:44 (IST)
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BSE Odisha Result 10th LIVE: Official Websites To Download Result

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

May 02, 2026 08:43 (IST)
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Odisha 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Result Out Today At 4 PM

The BSE board will release the Odisha Class 10 results today, May 2, 2026 at 4 pm for over 5  lakh students. 

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