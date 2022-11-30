Man, 63, Killed For Disclosing Same Sex Relationship, 3 Arrested: Cops

Police said the postmortem revealed the old man had died of suffocation. (Representational)

Three men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur for allegedly killing a 63-year-old for allegedly disclosing to others that he had unnatural sex with the trio, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Agrawal said the body of the man was found in an agricultural field near a farm on November 9. He said the postmortem revealed the old man had died of suffocation. Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone sharing information about the crime.

The investigation led to the arrest of the trio, the eldest of them aged 42 years while two others are under 25.

Police had seized a sex spray, tablets and oil bottles from the spot of the incident besides a rod allegedly used in the murder, he said.

"The accused trio told the police the old man had a physical relationship with them. They became upset after he told other persons about the act and killed him," the ASP said, adding a case of murder was registered.

