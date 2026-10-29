Man, 21, Detained In Russia As War Recruit? Sister Seeks Centre's Help

A 21-year-old man from Chhattisgarh is reported missing in Russia, with the family claiming that he is being tortured to join the war and has sought government intervention to bring him home.

His sister claims that the Indian embassy in Moscow has confirmed that he has been detained, but has not shared any further details about his whereabouts.

Vinit Kumar Dubey, a resident of Bilha in Bilaspur district, travelled to Russia at the start of this month after receiving a job offer through a Telegram group, his 17-year-old sister Ashi Dubey told reporters.

He last spoke to the family on October 6 and there has been no contact with him since October 7, his sister said.

"We are receiving calls. The embassy has confirmed that he is being detained, but they haven't provided any clear details. We are getting calls from various sources," the sister said.

"Some are claiming he is involved in a drug-related case, while others suggest he may have died by suicide. We have no official or legal confirmation of anything. We simply don't know what is going on," the sister said.

Ashi further claimed that a person called the family from a Russian phone number on the night of October 10, saying Vinit has been implicated in a narcotics-related case and is being forced to join the war.

His sister then approached the Bilaspur district administration seeking help to bring him back. She has also written to the Prime Minister's Office and the state Chief Minister seeking help.

The local police have written to the Indian embassy citing the claim of his sister and are awaiting a response, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajnesh Singh said the police have received the girl's complaint alleging that her brother was being detained in Russia.

"We have written to the Indian embassy about a week ago, but have not received a response so far. Further action will be initiated as soon as we receive a reply," he said.

Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agrawal said he had discussed the matter with the SSP, who had written to the Indian embassy.

The administration has also approached the Ministry of External Affairs, he said, expressing hope for a positive outcome.

