Abhishek Banerjee Gets Big National Role At Key Trinamool Meet

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday formed several disciplinary committees at different levels, consisting of veteran loyalists, and gave additional responsibilities to national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the spokesperson for national affairs, underscoring the party's reliance on seasoned members to shape its strategic direction.

In a significant move, the party also elevated five veteran leaders including assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, state minister Manas Bhunia and party MP Kalyan Banerjee, to the party's all-powerful working committee.

Notably, party MP and Ms Banerjee's nephew Abhishek, considered the party's de facto number two and who has been a key figure in the party's growth, will also serve as the official spokesperson for national affairs.

His appointment highlights the party's focus on enhancing its national presence and making him the face of the party at the national level.

Speaking to the media after the national executive committee meeting, senior party leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that to ensure better discipline and effective leadership, the party has constituted three disciplinary committees at different levels.

The Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee includes Sudip Bandopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee, and Nadimul Haque.

The State Assembly Disciplinary Committee comprises Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Nirmal Ghosh, Aroop Biswas, Debashish Kumar, and Firhad Hakim.

At the state level, the committee consists of Subrata Bakshi, Aroop Biswas, Sujit Bose, Firhad Hakim, and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

"If someone is issued a show-cause notice by any of these committees, he or she has to answer it. If a person gets three such show-cause notices, steps will be taken to suspend him or her," Bhattacharya said.

According to party sources, this strategic reshuffle is seen as a move to bring experienced leaders to the forefront, reflecting the party's recognition of their contributions over the years.

"The new appointments underline the party's commitment to bringing long-serving members into leadership roles. The prominence of veteran leaders such as Kalyan Banerjee and Manas Bhunia reflects TMC's effort to retain a balance between experience and youth in its leadership. Additionally, Abhishek Banerjee's expanded role as the national spokesperson will help the party navigate the complex political landscape at the national level, as it aims to grow its influence across India," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC has strengthened regional representation by making strategic appointments to amplify local voices.

Gautam Deb, Udayan Guha, and Prakash Chik Baraik have been tasked with addressing issues in northern West Bengal.

Malay Ghatak will focus on matters related to tea garden workers, while Birbaha Hansda will handle concerns specific to the tribal region of Jhargram.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Aroop Biswas has been appointed as the coordinator for party spokespersons.

The TMC announced a series of initiatives to strengthen its grassroots network and deepen its connection with the public.

A new campaign will be launched to educate people about the party's history and its contributions to the state's political landscape, with party workers actively spreading this message across districts.

"There are several youths who are not aware of the party's history and struggle. So, we have decided to take up an initiative to teach the people about the party's history and its contributions," she said.

The party has also decided to launch a campaign christened ‘With the People, For the People', aimed at building stronger engagement with the masses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)