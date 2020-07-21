Mamata Banerjee Won't Take Oath As Chief Minister Next Year: Bengal BJP Chief

95 per cent of Mamata Banerjee's speech was for BJP, Dilip Ghosh said (File)

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that Mamata Banerjee will not be able to take oath as the chief minister next year, shortly after the Bengal Chief Minister claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will return to power in 2021.

"We saw the circus today. This time 95 per cent of her speech was for BJP. This shows she is afraid of BJP. She is urging people from different parties to come because none are joining her party. She is saying this out of depression. I am giving my word that next year she won't be able to take the oath (as Chief Minister)," Mr Ghosh said at a press conference.

"In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, her nephew kept on saying that we will win all 42 seats. But I always said that '2019 mey TMC half, 2021 mey saaf' (TMC votes will be halved in 2019 and it will be wiped out in 2021)," he said.

Addressing a rally, Ms Banerjee had said that TMC will retain power in the state and BJP will be thrown out in the 2021 Assembly polls.

"We will throw the BJP out of West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress will form the government again. The next elections will show a new direction to the state as well as to the country," she had said.

The BJP has made deep inroads inside West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition against the ruling TMC after it secured 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.