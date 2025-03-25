TMC Will Take Strict Action Against MLAs Skipping Assembly Sessions: Party

The ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to take strict disciplinary action against party MLAs who have been regularly skipping West Bengal Assembly sessions despite the issuance of a whip, party leaders said.

The party's Legislative Disciplinary Committee has summoned several lawmakers to explain their absence in the House and directed them to appear in person later this week, they said.

On Monday, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay chaired a meeting to review attendance records in the assembly.

Lawmakers are required to sign their presence in three registers -- two for ministers and one for MLAs.

These registers are currently being scrutinised to determine the exact number of absentees, particularly those who have missed sessions without a valid reason, they said.

"There are MLAs who had given prior application or information about their valid reason for being absent. But there are some, who had not informed anyone but were absent during the sessions. We are now compiling a list and will submit it to the committee," Chattopadhyay told PTI.

According to party sources, TMC leadership considers repeated absenteeism a serious issue.

"This is nothing but an act of irresponsibility. Despite the issuance of a whip, several legislators are habitually skipping the assembly. The party has decided to take firm action against them," a senior leader said.

During the second phase of the budget session, the TMC had issued a whip directing MLAs to be present on March 19 and 20. However, on March 19, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in the House, many MLAs were absent.

The following day, on March 20, only about 90 TMC legislators attended the session.

The party leadership is now identifying the absentees, with Mr Chattopadhyay and senior TMC functionaries closely monitoring the situation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)