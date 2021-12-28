'Mamata Banerjee Above Asaduddin Owaisi In...': BJP Amid Charity Row

West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that Centre had frozen bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fuelling a controversy over bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity being frozen.

He alleged that Ms Banerjee was more active than Asaduddin Owaisi in fomenting communal politics in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Majumdar said, "Banerjee is more active than Asaduddin Owaisi in fomenting communal politics in the country. Banerjee's place will come above Asaduddin Owaisi in communal politics. She has started giving money to Maulanas, Muazzims and she is trying to do the same with the Christian community. It is the habit of Mamta Banerjee to drag the Central government and religious angle into everything."

The BJP leader alleged that Banerjee wanted to create unrest in the country.

"She wants to create unrest in the country. This will benefit the neighbouring countries who want to fuel trouble in India. What is the interest of Banerjee in this? She should avoid such a habit," he said.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister had criticised the Centre and alleged that its agencies had frozen the bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Banerjee had said, "Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients and employees have been left without food and medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised."

Meanwhile, Missionaries of Charity issued a statement on Monday informing that its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration has been neither suspended nor cancelled. Further, it clarified that there is no freeze ordered by the Union Home Ministry on any of its bank accounts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that it refused to renew the FCRA license of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) on December 25 after it received adverse inputs while adding that it did not freeze any accounts of MoC.

In a statement, the MHA said that the renewal application under the FCRA for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity was refused on December 25, 2021, for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011.

No request/revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity for review of this refusal of renewal, the ministry said.