Central Forces Assaulting People, Asking To Vote For BJP: Mamata Banerjee

BJP supporters inflicted serious injury on our Scheduled Caste candidate, Mamata Banerjee said (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that central forces "assaulted" voters in several constituencies where polling was underway, "instructing" them to vote for the BJP.

Ms Banerjee also alleged that BJP forcibly occupied polling booths and attacked Trinamool candidates.

Addressing a public meeting in Alipurduar district, the Trinamool boss accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to the "excesses" of the CRPF, CISF, BSF and the ITBP.

"They are beating and torturing people since morning. They are saying ''BJP ko vote do'' (vote for the BJP)," the chief minister said.

She said her party's nominee in Arambagh, Sujata Mondal, was chased and hit on head near a polling booth by BJP workers.

"BJP supporters inflicted serious injury on our Scheduled Caste candidate Sujata, when she visited a booth. They also hit another candidate in Khanakul.

"In Canning East, security forces prevented our nominee Shaukat Mollah from entering a booth. There have been numerous such instances of attack on our candidates and workers across the state," Mr Banerjee said.

The CM also stated she has received at least 100 complaints of assault and violence since morning, and the EC has been duly informed but to no avail.

Alleging that a deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP leadership in Delhi after experiencing "poor turnout" in rallies, Ms Banerjee said "security forces have been asked not to resist booth capturing".

"They have asked the CRPF to help BJP goons to capture booths. The BJP is running elections through guns. Even Donald Trump has not gone to the extent of Narendra Modi," she said.

The BJP denied the charges, maintaining that the allegations were baseless and bereft of truth.