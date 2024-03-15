Mamata Banerjee Pushed From The Back? Doctor Explains What He Really Meant

Mamata Banerjee, 69, suffered a serious injury on her forehead after a fall at her residence

A day after stating that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a fall at her Kalighat residence "due to some push from behind" leading to injuries on forehead and nose, state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay today clarified that all he meant was that the Chief Minister may have felt "a sensation of push".

Mamata Banerjee, 69, suffered a serious injury on her forehead and nose during a fall inside her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday evening.

"This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of Ms Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening," Dr Bandyopadhyay said.

The SSKM director on Thursday evening said that Banerjee had "a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".

Dr Bandypadhyay's "push from behind" theory sparked large-scale confusion and speculations over the cause of the Trinamool Congress supremo's fall.

She underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose and was discharged following necessary medical tests, including radio imaging of her brain and ECG, at the hospital.

Mamata Banerjee, who has been advised bed rest, was reported to be clinically "stable" this morning as doctors said they were planning to carry out a few routine checks during the day, a senior official of the SSKM hospital said.

"The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. There will be another assessment of her condition," the official told news agency PTI on Friday.

Asked about the speculations over the chief miniser's fall, a police officer told Press Trust of India, "As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with her fall. We have increased the security around the CM's residence."

Mamata Banerjee gets a "Z category" cover and has a special team of officers looking after her security and even at her residence.

The TMC on Thursday evening posted pictures of Ms Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

Party national general secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek took her to the hospital in his vehicle and got her admitted to the hospital.



