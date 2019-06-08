Mamata Banerjee Playing Role Of Kim Jong Un: Minister Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh a repeat offender when it comes to controversial comments

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, known for his controversial statements, has compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Referring to the recent BJP accusation of political murders carried out by the Trinamool Congress, Mr Singh that those raising their voices in West Bengal will be killed, after the BJP's victory marches were banned in the state.

"She plays the role of Kim Jong Un, that those who raise voices will be killed and no one will be allowed to take out a 'Vijay Yatra' (victory march)," Mr Singh told news agency ANI.

"The way in which Mamata Banerjee is governing, it seems she doesn't believe in Constitution. She doesn't consider the PM as PM. She doesn't want to come in the system," the BJP leader said. "The people have decided that her countdown has begun now, people want development," he added.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of murdering 54 of their workers in West Bengal. The accusation led to a row after the families of the 54 party workers were invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony. Mamata Banerjee rebutted the allegation, calling it "completely untrue". She also turned down the invite to PM Modi's swearing-in, saying the ceremony is an occasion to celebrate democracy and not an opportunity to score political points.

Giriraj Singh was recently pulled up by Home Minister Amit Shah for a tweet targeting his party colleague Sushil Modi and ally Nitish Kumar for attending an Iftar Party. Amit Shah dialed the minister and reportedly asked him to avoid such statements.

Mr Singh, a repeat offender when it comes to divisive comments, tweeted "How beautiful would this picture have been if a Navratri meal would have been organised with the same eagerness. Why do we hold back on our own faith and get into pretence".

The accompanying photos featured Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Deputy Sushil Modi of the BJP, another ally Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan and the Iftar host, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular), which was a part of the opposition coalition.

While campaigning for the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the controversial minister warned Muslims that their reluctance to chant "Vande Mataram" could be detrimental to their own interests as unlike the Hindus who were cremated upon death, they needed "three yards of land for burial".