Mamata Banerjee Did Not Return PM's Calls During Cyclone Fani: Official

Mamata Banerjee did not return PM Modi's call on two occasions, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday tried to contact West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss cyclone Fani but could not do so as his calls were not returned, a top government official has said.

The prime minister then spoke to state governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the official said.

"Two attempts were made by the prime minister's staff to connect Modi with Banerjee over phone. On both the occasions they were told that the call would be returned. On one occasion they were told that the CM is on tour," the official said.

The statement came after the Trinamool Congress hit out at PM Modi for not talking to Ms Banerjee about the ground situation in the state in wake of the cyclone.

The prime minister had tweeted about his discussion with the governor.

