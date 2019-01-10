Mamata Banerjee Calls 10 Per Cent Quota For Economically Weak 'Detrimental'

Mamata Banerjee said this 10 per cent reservation can never be implemented. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her doubt over the Centre's intention in approving 10 per cent quota in government jobs for economically weak upper castes, alleging that the NDA was misleading people with polls in mind.

She also asserted that the Union government would not be able to implement the proposal as it was not in tune with the Supreme Court's mandate of 50 per cent reservation.

"This (10 per cent reservation) can never be implemented, and even if it gets implemented, it will be detrimental. The Supreme Court has ordered no more than 50 per cent reservation.

"In (West) Bengal, we did stick to the cap, but now they (NDA) have extended it to 60 per cent," Ms Banerjee said addressing an administrative meeting.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of Kanyashree University in Nadia district on Thursday.

She predicted that such reservations would adversely affect the general category job aspirants.

"Firstly, general category people do not have many opportunities; and whatever little they did, that too has now been sealed within 10 per cent. This will be catastrophic," Ms Banerjee claimed.

On the Rs 8-lakh cap mandated by the Union government for the scheme, she said a person who earns that much would now be competing for a job with someone who earns far less.

"It will shrink job opportunities for children coming from families of farmers and labourers. The poor won't get that 10 per cent jobs, so the common man will suffer a lot..." Ms Banerjee said.

Describing the moves by the PM Modi government as a "ploy to cheat people", she said that more such "gimmicks" were in the pipeline in the coming days.

"I am telling you, the Modi government will announce another jumla, they will announce Rs 15,000 direct cash benefit for farmers... Let me tell you in advance, it will be another gimmick!" Ms Banerjee added.

The Parliament on Wednesday approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education with the Centre terming the landmark move as ''slog over sixes''.