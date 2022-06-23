BJP's Attempt To Topple Maharashtra Government Unethical: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said it's an unfortunate fact that federal structure has been totally demolished by BJP.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to “topple” the MVA government in that state in an “unethical and unconstitutional” manner.

She said the saffron party has deliberately chosen to "disturb" the Maharashtra government at a time when the presidential polls are approaching.

"It's an unfortunate fact that the federal structure has been totally demolished by the BJP-led central government. They are attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner,” Ms Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Describing the situation in Maharashtra as "shocking", Ms Banerjee said, "Where is democracy heading to? If a democratic government bulldozes democracy, how will justice prevail? We want justice for people, for the electoral mandate and for Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM).” In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition, left for Surat on Tuesday, where they had camped for the day, before flying to Guwahati in a chartered aircraft.

This is perhaps the first time MLAs from a western state were flown to a northeastern state, following their rebellion against the party leadership.

The exact number of rebel legislators that moved to Guwahati could not be confirmed, but the flight reportedly carried 89 passengers, including the crew.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also asked the BJP to send the MLAs to Bengal instead, where they will be extended good hospitality.

"Why are you disturbing the Assam government when they are facing floods? Send them (the MLAs) to Bengal and we will extend good hospitality and protect democracy, too," she said.

Stating that leaders of opposition parties were being summoned by the CBI and ED, Banerjee claimed that at least 200 TMC activists have been asked to appear by the central agencies “though they are not accused”.

"Today, you (the BJP) are ruling (at the Centre) and that is why you are using money power, muscle power and mafia power... Do not finish democracy like this. Do not break political parties using money or the ED and CBI,” the chief minister said.

After Maharashtra they will try to topple other governments as well, she asserted.

The TMC chief also alleged that voters were “tortured” during the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura on Thursday.

“They (the BJP) did not allow people to vote today," Ms Banerjee claimed.

