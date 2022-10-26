Mallikarjun Kharge Chairs First Poll Committee Meet As Congress Chief

This is the first meeting chaired by Kharge after assuming the new charge earlier in the day.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today chaired a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) and discussed the probable candidates for upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is also present at the meeting, where the party will finalise its candidates for Gujarat.

This is the first meeting chaired by Kharge after assuming the new charge earlier in the day.

CEC members and general secretaries Mukul Wasnik and K C Venugopal, besides Ambika Soni and Girija Vyas are present at the meeting. AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma and state unit chief Jagdish Thakor are also in attendance.

#WATCH | First Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of Congress underway after Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as party president. Former party president Sonia Gandhi also present at the meeting.



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/Eajk845X9k — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

The party is likely to finalise a few candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections and will declare it in a day or two.

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for assembly polls in Gujarat. It is likely to do so in the next few days.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from the government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for over two decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)