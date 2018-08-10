'Malegaon II': Hindu Group On Maharashtra Man's Arrest Over Explosives

Vaibhav Raut had been under surveillance for some days.

A member of a right wing group has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) after a huge quantity of explosives was seized from his home in Nallasopara in Maharashtra.

Vaibhav Raut, a member of 'Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti', was arrested from late last night after raids at his home and shop.

Sources say the raid team found explosives and "material to make bombs". Gun-powder and detonators have also been seized, they say.

Vaibhav Raut had been under surveillance for some days, according to sources in the anti-terror squad.

"Some literature was also seized from his home," said an official.

After arresting Raut, the ATS team returned to Mumbai, where he will be interrogated.

In a statement, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti termed Raut's arrest as "Malegaon part II".

Advertisement

The group was referring to the arrest of several leading Hindu functionaries, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, during the investigations into the Malegaon blasts in a Muslim locality killing seven and injuring over 80.

"Vaibhav Raut is a daring cow protector. He was active through an organisation- Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti - dedicated to the protection of cows," said a Hindu Janajagruti Samiti statement leader, Sunil Ghanvat.

He said Raut participated in the Samiti's events, but had not done so in the last few months.

"Incidents of needless harassment of activists of Hindu organisations to implicate them in false cases are not new anymore. This has been amply proved through the Malegaon case," Ghanvat said.

"Considering the news being disseminated today, it has created doubt whether the arrest of Vaibhav Raut is an instance of Malegaon part II," he remarked.