Pragya Thakur Is Unwell: Anti-Terror Agency To Court On Exemption Request

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, is unwell and has been advised bed rest, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a compliance report submitted in a special court today.

Taking note of the report, special NIA judge AK Lahoti allowed Ms Thakur's plea for exemption from personal appearance today.

The Bhopal MP, a key accused in the case, sought an exemption from appearance citing health problems. The court had asked the central agency to verify her health condition and submit a report by today.

The court, however, directed Ms Thakur to remain present on April 20 and onward to record her statement without fail.

The court is recording statements of the accused under the Criminal Procedure Code - where the accused personally explains any circumstances appearing in the evidence against him/her.

The medical certificate attached with the compliance report said that a doctor visited the MP's Bhopal home, verified her health, and advised her to rest as mentioned by the certificate issued by the hospital, it noted.

"Considering the aforesaid report, it can be said that accused Number 1 (Pragya Thakur) is ill and the doctor has advised her bed rest," the court said.

The court asked the probe agency to bring to its notice immediately any more information about the health of the accused.

A bailable warrant was issued on March 11 against Ms Thakur for failing to attend the proceedings despite being specifically directed.

On March 22, the warrant was cancelled after she appeared before the court.

However, she has since been seeking an exemption from personal appearance, citing her health.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a two-wheeler went off near a mosque in Malegaon - about 200 km from Mumbai - on September 29, 2008.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad was probing the case initially before it was transferred to the NIA in 2011.

