Malaysia Quizzes Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik As Pressure Mounts

Zakir Naik is accused of making an intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of the peace

Malaysian police Monday questioned controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for allegedly making insensitive remarks about race in India, as pressure mounts on authorities to kick him out.

Zakir Naik, a radical television preacher who has called the 9/11 attacks an "inside job", left India in 2016 and moved to largely Muslim Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency.

He is wanted in India for inciting extremism and money laundering, and authorities last year asked Malaysia to extradite him, according to reports -- a request that was rejected.

Calls are now mounting for action after Naik said Hindus in Malaysia have "100 times" more rights than Muslims in India, and suggested Chinese Malaysians should be expelled before he was.

Several cabinet ministers have publicly called for Naik to be kicked out, while even Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he had crossed the line.

His lawyer, Akberdin Abdul Kader, told AFP that Naik was "being interviewed by the police" for a second day Monday, after first being hauled in last week.

He is accused of making an intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of the peace, according to state news agency Bernama.

Mahathir said Sunday that Naik "can preach but he wasn't doing that... he was talking about sending the Chinese back to China, Indians back to India, that's for me a political move", according to the news agency.

The Malaysian government has in the past appeared reluctant to move against Naik for fear it could upset some Muslims as well as provide ammunition to political opponents.

In 2010 Naik -- who founded the Peace TV channel, which has a huge global following -- was barred from entering Britain.

In a July 2008 broadcast Naik suggested that Al-Qaeda was not responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

"Even a fool will know that this was an inside job," he said in the video, claiming then-President George W. Bush was behind the plot.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.