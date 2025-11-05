Bangladesh Temporarily Bars Entry Of Controversial Hate Preacher Zakir Naik

Bangladesh has decided to temporarily bar Indian-born Islamic preacher Zakir Naik from entering the country. The decision was made on Tuesday during a meeting of the Law and Order Core Committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dhaka.

According to officials from the Home Ministry in Dhaka, a local organisation had invited Naik to attend a two-day event scheduled for November 28 and 29 in Dhaka, with plans for him to travel to other parts of the country as well. His potential visit, however, has been under review for several days amid strong reactions by a section of the society.

During Tuesday's meeting, officials concluded that Naik's presence would likely attract massive crowds, requiring a significant deployment of law enforcement personnel. Given the current pre-election situation, security forces are already heavily engaged in ensuring a peaceful national poll. As a result, authorities decided that Naik's visit could only be considered after the elections are over.

Zakir Naik has long been a controversial figure. In 2016, following the deadly terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Indian authorities accused him of promoting extremism and delivering inflammatory speeches. Naik fled India soon after and has since been residing in Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency in Putrajaya.

Following the 2016 attack, the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government too banned Naik's Peace TV after one of the assailants confessed to being influenced by his sermons.

Reports indicate that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus had initially approved a month-long visit for Naik, set to begin on November 28 and end on December 20. During this time, he was expected to travel across the country and deliver his usual speeches - many of which critics have described as divisive and inflammatory.

Naik remains wanted in India on multiple charges filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including incitement of communal hatred and delivering hate speeches.

Tuesday's meeting in Dhaka was chaired by Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Other attendees included Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, the Chief Adviser's Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Abdul Hafiz, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, and several senior officials from different government agencies.