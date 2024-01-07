'Making Effort To Ensure Everybody Shifted To Shelter Homes': Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav

He also distributed blankets to people sleeping on the roadside in Ujjain on Saturday (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that his government is actively working to ensure the relocation of everyone to shelter homes.

"...We are making efforts to ensure that everybody is shifted to shelter homes...We have made sure that such people are protected in the cold weather. I distributed blankets today...The authorities should help such people," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

He also distributed blankets to people sleeping on the roadside in Ujjain on Saturday.

Earlier in December last month, Mr Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at the Chief Minister Shelter Home in Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital in Bhopal and distributed blankets there, just days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state.

While the cold wave has maintained its grip over parts of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold day to severe cold day conditions were observed in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh with dense fog--visibility 50 to 200 meters--covering parts of the state for a few hours on Friday.

