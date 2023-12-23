Major Infiltration Bid Foiled Along Border In Jammu, 1 Terrorist Killed

Terrorist's body was dragged back by his associates, officials said. (Representational)

One terrorist was killed as security forces guarding the International Border (IB) thwarted an infiltration attempt here early Saturday, officials said.

The operation happened when a group of four heavily armed terrorists was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB in the Khour sector of Akhnoor in the early hours, the officials said.

Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) December 23, 2023

They said the troops brought down effective fire on the infiltrating terrorists and one of them was hit and fell down.

However, the body of the terrorist was dragged back by his associates across the IB, the officials said

